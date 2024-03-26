Veeda Clinical Research acquires European contract research firm Heads

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Gujarat-based Veeda Clinical Research on Tuesday said it has acquired a privately held European contract research firm, Heads, for an undisclosed amount.

Heads specialises in conducting clinical trials in oncology and has an operational presence in 25 locations across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific region.

"With the growing emphasis on global clinical trials, this acquisition now positions Veeda to offer access to a very diverse population for conducting large-scale multi-geography trials efficiently," Veeda Clinical Research Group CEO Mahesh Bhalgat said in a statement.

Heads Partner George Kouvatseas said both companies share a dedication to scientific leadership, and expansion of highly specialised services to meet the emerging needs of clients.

"During the integration phase, Heads will continue to offer uninterrupted support to client programs," he added.