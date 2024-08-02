Veera browser surpasses 2 million users, unveils new features and redesign app

New Delhi: Veera, India's mobile-only reward-focused internet browser, has reached a landmark by surpassing two million users just three months after hitting the one million-user mark.

This rapid growth underscores Veera's rising popularity and its dedication to enhancing the digital experience for its users.

Since launching its beta version in September 2023 and the production version in February 2024, Veera has introduced several new features.

These include a cricket widget called Cricket Adda, Veera Games, enhanced privacy features, rewards, and a content partnership with ABP Live. The recent app redesign aims to make the browsing experience even more intuitive.

Veera's goal is to provide India’s over one billion smartphone users with a fast, safe, and private internet experience. Its unique features and user-centric approach have made it a popular choice for those seeking a seamless browsing experience.

"Surpassing two million users in such a short span is a testament to our team's hard work and the trust of our users. We are committed to continuously innovating and providing the best mobile browsing experience possible. Exciting features are coming up this year that will further enhance the internet experience for our customers," said Arjun Ghose, Founder & CEO of Veera.