Veera, India’s first mobile and rewards-focused browser, raises $6 million from multiple institutional & angel investors

Mumbai: Veera, India’s rewards-powered internet browser, has today announced a Seed round funding of $6 million. Founded by Arjun Ghose and Rahul Pagdipati and founding advisors Aditya Julka and Kanu Gupta, Veera has rapidly gained traction in the Indian market, focusing on a better browsing experience and rewards based on engagement.

The investment was led by Ayon Capital (a significant investor in Brave, the world’s leading privacy-focused internet browser built by the team that had previously built Firefox).

The round has also attracted investments from several other global blue-chip investors including 6th Man Ventures, Folius Ventures (both 6MV and Folius are investors in popular gamified consumer apps), The Operating Group (investors who previously led large global gaming companies), iSeed Ventures (founded by Utsav Somani, the former head of Angellist India; iSeed is backed by Angellist’s Naval Ravikant & Babak Nivi, and founders of Xiaomi, Bolt, DST Global and Matrix Partners; iSeed has also backed Park+, Ultrahuman, Apps For Bharat and Pepper Content), Accomplice (investors in Angellist, Patreon, Pillpack and DraftKings) and Cypher Capital. Several reputed angel investors also participated in the round, including Aalap Mahadevia (Briarwood Capital), Kabir Narang (Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital), Nikhil Mohta (ICICI Ventures), Kevin Hu (Brevan Howard and formerly at Dragonfly Capital) amongst others.

In a notable milestone, Veera crossed 100,000 users soon after launch, underscoring the growing demand for its innovative browsing app. Recently, the company also launched its unique engagement-driven rewards program, designed to acknowledge and incentivize user loyalty and engagement on the Veera platform using gamification.

Commenting on the successful funding round and the company's progress, Arjun Ghose, CEO of Veera, said, "We are thrilled to have secured this funding from Ayon Capital and other top-tier investors. This investment validates our vision to revolutionize the mobile internet experience in India. The overwhelming response from users following the introduction of our rewards program and the launch of our super-fast browser has reinforced the need for a product like Veera in India. With this additional funding, we will focus on expanding our engineering team to accelerate product development, enhancing our infrastructure to ensure seamless user experience, and investing in marketing initiatives to reach even more users across India. We aim to continue innovating and delivering value to our users as we solidify Veera's position as the preferred browser for Indian internet users."