Veera promotes Aniruddha Jaju to head of revenue

Mumbai: Veera, India's first mobile-only internet browser, has today announced the elevation of Aniruddha Jaju to be head of revenue at the company.

Advertisment

Aniruddha, a graduate of IIM-Ahmedabad with over 12 years of rich and diversified experience, started his journey with Veera as Chief of Staff, showcasing exceptional leadership and strategic acumen. His promotion to this pivotal role underscores his invaluable contributions and unwavering commitment to driving growth and innovation within the organization.

Prior to joining Veera, Aniruddha was the Director & Chief of Staff, Corporate Strategy at MX Player, where he led fundraising and investor relations, business planning, and corporate strategy and led high-priority strategic initiatives across content, revenue, growth, tech, etc. Before joining MX Player, he was at Accenture for 7 years as a member of the TMT Consulting practice at Accenture Strategy (India Business). Beyond his corporate endeavours, Aniruddha epitomizes the spirit of entrepreneurship and investment. He has passionately supported numerous startups, serving as an angel and growth investor in prominent ventures such as Botlab Dynamics, KnockSense, Zypp Electric, and Board Infinity. Additionally, he co-founded a pioneering product consulting startup aimed at empowering startups and SMEs to actualize their digital product aspirations, aptly named 'Zero to One (Z21)'. He is also passionate about mentoring students and has provided counselling and guidance to over 200+ students.

On this promotion, Arjun Ghose, founder, of Veera, said, “Aniruddha's diverse portfolio and steadfast dedication to innovation harmonize seamlessly with Veera's vision for growth and evolution. As Head of Revenue, he will champion initiatives focused on amplifying revenue streams, cultivating strategic partnerships, and fostering sustainable business expansion. His strategic foresight and unwavering commitment epitomize the values we cherish at Veera. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Aniruddha on his well-deserved promotion to this pivotal role and harbour absolute confidence that his leadership will propel us to unprecedented success."

On his promotion, Aniruddha said, “I am truly honoured to step into the role of Head of Revenue at Veera. It's an exciting opportunity to further align our strategic objectives with innovative and diverse revenue-generation strategies. I am grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me by Arjun, Sukhdeep, and the entire team. Together, we will chart new territories and drive Veera towards unparalleled success."