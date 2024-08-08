VeerHealth Care acquires land parcel under expansion plan

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Veerhealth Care on Thursday announced the acquisition of a land parcel near its Vapi factory in Gujarat under an ongoing Rs 33-crore expansion plan.

The acquisition of the land parcel will enable the establishment of new manufacturing lines compliant with CGMP norms (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) as required by the US FDA, addressing the increasing demand from the US, East & North African markets, the company said in a statement.

Veerhealth Care has acquired an additional 27,451 square feet of land adjacent to Vapi facility, the statement said. The total plot area will be 58,623 square feet, combining the existing 31,172 square feet with the newly acquired 27,451 square feet.

The oral care & personal care product manufacturer anticipates substantial demand and positive feedback from the US, East & North African markets following the initial supply of oral care products. To meet this anticipated demand, Veerhealth Care Limited will introduce high-capacity manufacturing and filling lines in the new facility, it stated.

Veerhealth Care Managing Director Bhavin Shah said, "We are aiming to achieve a revenue target of ₹100 crore over the next 2-3 years, with a 10% PAT margin.

"Our commitment to producing pure vegetarian, Ayurvedic herbal products remains steadfast as we continue to strengthen our position in the healthcare sector.” PTI KKS KKS MR