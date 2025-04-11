Vegetable oil import down 16% in March to 9.98 lakh tonne, says SEA

New Delhi: India's vegetable oil imports fell 16 per cent to 9.98 lakh tonne in March mainly due to sharp decline in shipments of crude sunflower oil, according to industry data.

In a statement on Friday, Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) said import of vegetable oils (edible & non-edible) declined to 9,98,344 tonne in March last year from 11,82,152 tonne in the same month last year.

Edible oil imports in March 2025 fell to 9,70,602 tonne from 11,49,681 tonne in the year-ago period. Crude sunflower oil imports plunged to 1,90,645 tonne last month from 4,45,723 tonne in March 2024.

Inbound shipments of non-edible oils declined to 27,742 tonnes from 32,471 tonne.

During the first five months of 2024-25 oil marketing year starting November, total vegetable oil imports fell marginally to 58,06,142 tonne from 58,30,115 tonne in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Oil year runs from November to October.

Out of total edible oil imports during November 2024-March 2025, SEA said that 6,62,890 tonne refined oil (RBD Palmolein) were imported as against 886,607 tonne in the year-ago period. Crude oils import rose to 49,76,787 tonne from 48,78,625 tonne during the period under review.

"During November 2024–March 2025, palm oil import sharply decreased to 24,15,556 tonne from 35,29,839 tonne in November 2023- March 2024, while soft oil import jumped to 32,24,121 tonne from 22,35,394 tonne for the same period of last year," the statement said.

Indonesia and Malaysia are the major suppliers of RBD Palmolein and crude palm oil to India.