Vegetable oil imports up 8 pc to 13.83 lakh tonnes in Dec: SEA data

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) India's vegetable oil imports rose 8 per cent to 13.83 lakh tonnes during the last month, according to industry body SEA.

The imports of vegetable oils (comprising edible oils and non-edible oils) in December rose to 13,83,245 tonnes from 12,75,554 tonnes in the year-ago period, Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

According to data, imports of edible oils increased to 13,62,245 tonnes last month, from 12,29,790 tonnes in December 2024.

Imports of non-edible oils fell to 21,000 tonnes from 45,764 tonnes.

In the first two months of the 2025-26 oil year that started in November, the total vegetable oil imports stood at 25,67,077 tonnes, down by 12 per cent from 29,26,530 tonnes in the corresponding period last year. PTI MJH DRR