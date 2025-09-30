Vegetable oil producers' body seeks faster push to self-sufficiency amid import decline

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association (IVPA) on Tuesday called for accelerating the path towards self-sufficiency in edible oil amid declining imports, policy shifts and evolving free trade agreements.

The IVPA, which represents India's edible oil refining industry, said the vegetable oils sector is navigating a critical phase marked by global price volatility in palm and soybean oils, evolving free trade agreements, and domestic policy challenges.

"While these dynamics present opportunities for strategic sourcing and operational efficiency, they also highlight the delicate balance required between ensuring farmers' MSP, controlling edible oil-driven inflation, and maintaining food price stability," the association said in a statement after its 48th Annual General Meeting.

Sudhakar Desai has been re-appointed as IVPA President for the 2025-2026 term.

"With imports stabilising and showing signs of decline, there is renewed urgency to accelerate the path toward self-sufficiency in edible oils, despite competition from other key crops like pulses, rice, and wheat," Desai said.

Vijay Kumar Jain (Vice President, Patanjali Foods), Amrendra Mishra (MD, ADM), Bhavna Shah (Deputy CEO, NK Proteins) and Dhritiman Biswas (Senior Director - Government Relations, South Asia, Cargill India) have been re-appointed as Vice-Presidents of IVPA. PTI LUX MR