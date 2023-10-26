Vehant Technologies gets Rs 37-crore order from Mumbai Airport and AAI

Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) Noida-based smart security and surveillance solutions provider Vehant Technologies on Thursday said it has received orders worth Rs 37 crore from Mumbai airport and Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the supply and installation of dual-view scanning machines.

As many as 44 machines will be for Mumbai airport and 39 for the AAI, the company said.

These orders will see the deployment of various models of advanced dual-view X-ray baggage and cargo scanners, Vehant said.

The fresh order comes on the back of a Rs 90-crore supply order from AAI in January this year, which the company has already supplied across 70 airports in cities, including Chennai, Kolkata, Trichy, Pune, Udaipur, Varanasi, Jodhpur and Prayagraj, among others, Vehant said.

Besides, the company has also supplied and installed 20 units of nanosniffer (explosive trace detector) at six airports in the country under a trial order from AAI, it said. PTI IAS HVA