Vehant Technologies gets Rs 40 cr order from AAI to install explosive detectors at airports

Mumbai, Nov 17 ([PTI) Vehant Technologies on Monday said it has secured an order worth Rs 40 crore from Airports Authority of India for supply, installation and maintenance of 232 units of Explosive Trace Detectors (ETDs) at over 60 airports in the country.

The airports include Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Varanasi, Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Port Blair, Coimbatore, among others, the company said.

The company had received an order for 20 units of ETD NanoSniffer from AAI for deployment on trial basis, and these units have been successfully working at seven airports for more than two years now.

These ETDs will significantly elevate the country's ability to detect explosive threats at checkpoints, baggage handling areas, cargo and transit zones, the company said.

This will reduce dependency on imported ETDs and align with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence and security manufacturing.

NanoSniffer is the first microsensor-based ETD in the world, capable of detecting trace levels of explosives in under 10 seconds, as per the company.

"We have partner with NanoSniff and AAI on this landmark programme to deploy 232 NanoSniffer units at more than 60 airports. By providing this indigenous deep-tech solution along with lifecycle support and maintenance, we reaffirm our commitment to enhancing aviation security in India and advancing the Make-in-India agenda," said Kapil Bardeja, Co-Founder and CEO at Vehant Technologies and Co-founder of NanoSniff Technologies.

The technology was conceived at IIT Bombay in 2008-09. PTI IAS ANU ANU