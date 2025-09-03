Vehicle aggregator policy to be introduced in Rajasthan soon: Dy CM

Jaipur, Sep 3 (PTI) Rajasthan will soon get its motor aggregator policy to fix fares of cabs run by such aggregator firms, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Prem Chand Bairwa said in the assembly on Wednesday.

After studying the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines-2025 issued recently by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the process of bringing the Aggregator Policy-2025 in the state is underway, Bairwa said.

The deputy chief minister was responding to supplementary questions asked by the member in this regard during the Question Hour.

He said after the release of the Aggregator Policy, separate fare can be issued for vehicles of the aggregator cab company.

To obtain the aggregator cab company licence, the companies require a minimum of 50 motor cabs or a minimum of 25 vehicles in case of other vehicles.

A minimum of 50 motor cabs are required in the Rent a Cab Scheme, of which 50 per cent should be air-conditioned vehicles.

Similarly, a minimum of one two-wheeler is required in the Rajasthan Bike Taxi Policy-2017 and a minimum of five two-wheelers are required in the Rent a Motor Cycle Scheme.

Earlier, in a written reply to the original question of MLA Kalicharan Saraf, the Deputy Chief Minister tabled the company-wise and district-wise details of cabs for public transport in the state on the table of the House, as per the information received from the licensed aggregators of the state.

Bairwa said Rajasthan on Demand Information Technology Based Transportation By Public Service Vehicles Rules-2016 have been issued on November 25, 2016 by the department regarding permission to aggregators and effective control over them.

At present, aggregators are allowed on the basis of these rules. He said the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025 have been issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, on July 1, 2025. The process of studying these guidelines and making guidelines in the state is underway. PTI AG TRB