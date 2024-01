Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Velocity, a cash flow-based financing platform for new-age businesses, on Wednesday announced a Rs 300 crore growth capital fund for B2B software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies.

Velocity's fund seeks to offer customised financial solutions to businesses, Abhiroop Medhekar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Velocity, said.

The company has entered into partnerships with leading NBFCs and regulated entities for meeting its funding needs, he said. PTI BEN TRB