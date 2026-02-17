Venture capitalists have committed USD 17 billion to start-ups

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Venture capitalists have committed USD 17 billion to Indian start-ups, Union Electronics & IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

During an award ceremony of the AI Impact summit, Vaishnaw said the ongoing AI summit has now become the largest summit globally.

"I want to share two things with you. This AI summit is now the world's largest AI summit, and the investments that are coming to India, in the infra layer, USD 200 billion and for startups like you, USD 17 billion committed by venture capital," he said.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasad was also there.

Earlier in the day, the minister had said that investors are also bullish on India and they have finalised investment of over Rs 200 billion which will materialise over a period of next 1-2 years.