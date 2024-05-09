Venturi Partners invests USD 27 mn to buy stake in K12 Techno from Navneet arm

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Venturi Partners, a growth equity firm, on Thursday said it has invested USD 27 million in education sector-focused K12 Techno Services for an undisclosed stake.

Venturi calls itself a growth equity firm active in India and Southeast Asia, and the stake has been bought from Navneet Learning LLP, a subsidiary of Navneet Education.

K12 serves students in over 800 private educational institutions and has witnessed a compounded annual growth of 40 per cent in revenues over the last five years, as per a statement.

"Venturi Partners' investment in K12 Techno reflects the underlying demand-supply mismatch for high-quality education in India, its strong management team," the statement said.

The investment has been done from its maiden USD 180 million fund, it said, adding that other shareholders of the company include Peak XV Partners, Kedaara Capital, Sofina Ventures, and Navneet Learning LLP. PTI AA TRB