Venus Pipes & Tubes posts Rs 23.7 cr profit for Q4, revenue rises 15 pc to Rs 258 cr

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Stainless steel pipes and tubes manufacturer and exporter Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd reported a profit after tax of Rs 23.7 crore for the March quarter against Rs 25 crore in the year-ago period, according to a statement.

Revenue of the company surged by 15 per cent to Rs 258.1 crore in the last quarter of FY25 compared to Rs 224.1 crore in the year-ago period, Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd said in a statement on Tuesday.

For the full fiscal, profit after tax stood at Rs 93 crore in FY25 against Rs 86 crore in FY24, a growth of 8.1 per cent with margins at 10 per cent, it said.

Total revenue in FY25 rose by 19 per cent to Rs 958.5 crore compared to Rs 802.2 crore in the year-ago period, driven by product expansion. The company made a foray into value-added products with applications across critical industries last fiscal.

As a part of this, it recently commenced operations of 3,600 MTPA capacity of value-added welded tubes while addition of fittings capacity and value-added seamless tubes will be operational in the coming months, the statement said.

"This year marked a significant phase of capacity ramp-up and the introduction of new value-added product lines," Arun Kothari, Managing Director, Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd, said.

"We enter FY26 with a strong order book, including a significant new contract from one of India's leading integrated power plant equipment manufacturers," Kothari added. PTI ABI MR