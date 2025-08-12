Venus Pipes & Tubes posts Rs 24.8 cr profit for June quarter; revenue at Rs 276.4 cr

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Stainless-steel pipes and tubes manufacturer and exporter Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 24.8 crore for the April-June quarter, driven by a substantial 15 per cent growth in revenue during the period.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 276.4 crore in the first quarter of 2025-26 despite global uncertainties, reflecting a 15.1 per cent rise over Rs 240 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 27.5 crore in the June quarter of FY25 and Rs 23.7 crore in the March quarter, according to the filing.

The company said its exports revenue jumped by 69 per cent year-on-year to Rs 103.1 crore in the June quarter, forming 37.3 per cent of revenue.

Revenue from seamless pipes and tubes witnessed a growth of 13 per cent and Welded Pipes and Tubes witnessed growth of 10 per cent for the first quarter of FY26 on year-on-year basis, the company said.

It said that order flow continues to be strong with high enquiries from the power sector.

"This achievement comes despite the prevailing global uncertainties surrounding trade tariffs and supply chain challenges. Notably, our export business remained resilient, contributing 37.3 per cent of total revenues, underscoring the strength of our presence in international markets and the trust in our product quality," Arun Kothari, Managing Director, Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd, said in a statement. PTI ABI MR