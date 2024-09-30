Venus Remedies get market authorisations for two cancer drugs from Morocco, Philippines

Chandigarh, Sep 30 (PTI) Pharma major Venus Remedies Ltd on Monday said it has secured marketing authorisations for two key oncology drugs -- carboplatin and bortezomib -- from Morocco and Philippines, respectively.

"These approvals are pivotal in our strategy to expand our oncology range and meet the increasing global demand for cancer treatments. We are advancing toward becoming the leading oncology supplier in Southeast Asia," Saransh Chaudhary, president of Global Critical Care at Venus Remedies, said in a statement.

The Philippines market, the second largest in the ASEAN region, is expected to grow from USD 400 million in 2022 to USD 790 million by 2030. The authorisation of bortezomib will enhance the company's ability to deliver advanced cancer solutions in Southeast Asia, said the statement.

In Morocco, where the oncology drug market is set to reach USD 150.8 million by 2029, the approval of carboplatin will strengthen Venus Remedies' position in the African oncology market.

Aditi K Chaudhary, president of the company's international business, said, "These authorisations reflect our commitment to providing innovative and accessible healthcare solutions worldwide." Panchkula-based Venus Remedies now holds 15 authorisations in Morocco and 69 in the Philippines. PTI CHS HVA