Venus Remedies gets GMP approval for pre-filled syringe facility

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (PTI) Pharma major Venus Remedies on Tuesday said it has received good manufacturing practices (GMP) approval from the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) of Malaysia for its robotic pre-filled syringe facility at Baddi unit.

This marks the first Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S) accreditation for Venus Remedies' pre-filled syringe (PFS) facility, the company said in a statement.

"Securing the PIC/S GMP accreditation from Malaysia's NPRA is a significant milestone and a testament to our commitment to quality and technological innovation in pharmaceutical manufacturing," Saransh Chaudhary, President, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies and CEO, Venus Medicine Research Centre, said.

Chaudhary further noted that "the major technological upgrades and investments we've made in our PFS facility over recent years have culminated in this recognition, reinforcing our team's dedication and excellence." The approval process for the facility, completed within six months of a rigorous audit in April 2024, underscores the high compliance standards and world-class quality control measures at Venus Remedies' Baddi facility.

Aditi Chaudhary, president of International Business at Venus Remedies, said, "the PIC/S GMP accreditation is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our teams across the globe. With this achievement, we are well-positioned to extend our international footprint and bring high-quality, life-saving medicines to more markets, thus ensuring better access to healthcare for all." PTI CHS DRR