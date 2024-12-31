Venus Remedies gets GMP certification from Moldova for antibiotic facility

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Venus Remedies Ltd on Tuesday said it has received Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification from Ministry of Health of Moldova for its antibiotic carbapenem facility.

Advertisment

"With this certification, we are now well-positioned to further extend our presence in the Eastern European market...," Venus Remedies said in a regulatory filing.

This approval will ensure access to high quality, effective and reliable antibiotics for healthcare providers and patients across the region, it added. PTI RKL ANU ANU