Venus Remedies secures EU GMP renewal certification

Chandigarh, Jan 21 (PTI) Pharma major Venus Remedies on Tuesday said it has secured renewal of European Good Manufacturing Practices (EU-GMP) certification by Infarmed, the National Authority of Medicines and Health Products in Portugal.

This renewal is applicable to the company's manufacturing facility for Cephalosporin, Carbapenem, and Oncology (Liquid and Lyophilized Injectable) formulations, a statement said.

The Infarmed audit, focused on our rigorous quality control systems, validates our ongoing initiatives to deliver superior pharmaceutical products, capable of treating a broad range of severe and drug-resistant infections.

"Since our first EU GMP certification in 2007, we have not only maintained but strengthened our foothold in the European market. This latest certification renewal enables us to leverage our established presence and continue our expansion into new markets," said Saransh Chaudhary, president of Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies, and CEO of Venus Medicine Research Centre.

With the antibiotics market in Europe projected to grow to USD 10.9 billion by 2023 and the oncology drugs market expected to reach USD 36.95 billion by 2025, Venus Remedies is poised for significant growth, said the statement.

The company's extensive marketing authorizations across Europe reinforce its status as a trusted supplier of high-quality antibiotics and oncology treatments.

Aditi Chaudhary, president of International Business at Venus Remedies, emphasized the strategic importance of this renewal.

"This EU-GMP certification is pivotal, ensuring that Venus Remedies continues to provide dependable and effective healthcare solutions across Europe. It positions us to expand our reach not just within the EU, but also into Rest of World (ROW) markets, capitalizing on emerging opportunities and fostering growth in regions that demand high-quality pharmaceutical products," said Chaudhary.

By securing this critical certification, Venus Remedies not only consolidates its role as a key player in the European market but also sets the stage for accelerated global expansion, driving forward its mission to deliver high-quality healthcare solutions worldwide. PTI CHS MR