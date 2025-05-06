Ed-tech firm Veranda Learning elevates Mohasin Khan as CFO

Chennai: Ed-tech firm Veranda Learning Solutions elevated Pathan Mohasin Khan as its Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect, the company announced on Tuesday.

He succeeds Saradha Govindarajan, who has stepped down to pursue other interests, the statement said.

A Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary, Mohasin Khan, joined Veranda Learning in 2022 and has since served as Deputy General Manager – Finance, the company noted.

Based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), the Board of Veranda Learning Solutions approved Khan’s appointment at its meeting held on Monday.

"At Veranda, we believe in grooming leaders from within. Mohasin has demonstrated strong financial acumen and a deep commitment to our growth journey. His appointment reinforces our belief in investing in capable and committed individuals from our ranks," said Veranda Learning Chairman and Executive Director Suresh Kalpathi.

The company also announced the appointment of Abinaya Kalpathi as Assistant General Manager–Marketing.

She will play a key role in driving brand strategy, digital outreach, and student engagement efforts across the company’s diverse portfolio, the statement added.