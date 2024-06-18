Veranda Learning targets Rs 600 cr revenue through institutional partnerships

Chennai, Jun 18 (PTI) Public listed EdTech company Veranda Learning Solutions has set a revenue target of Rs 600 crore through institutional partnerships, as it expects to train over three lakh students in the next five years.

Veranda Learning Solutions has forged partnerships with over 350 institutes, including Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), SRM Institute of Science and Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, among others.

Apart from the educational institutions, Veranda Learning Solutions has tied up with the Skill Development Corporations of various states.

In a statement on Tuesday, Veranda Learning Solutions said its subsidiary Veranda XL Learning Solutions has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Coimbatore-based Sri Krishna Arts and Science College to offer BCom with Association of Chartered Certified Accountants' accreditation.

"We work closely with reputed institutions to offer integration of their degree programmes with industry-relevant specialisation and professional qualification to make students readily employable and productive right out of college," Veranda Learning Solutions Executive Director and Chairman Suresh Kalpathi said.

"We expect to train over three lakh students through these partnerships over the next five years while generating revenue of about Rs 600 crore," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

On the partnership with Veranda Learning Solutions, Sri Krishna Institutions Chairperson and Managing Trustee S Malarvizhi said, "Our partnership with Veranda underscores our dedication to provide students with comprehensive educational opportunities. The BCom with value-added ACCA course exemplifies our commitment to academic innovation and excellence." PTI VIJ ANE