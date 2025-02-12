Verint opens first GIC in India, plans to onboard 1000 people by 2026

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) US IT firm Verint, which focuses on customer experience automation, has opened its Global Innovation Centre in Bangalore with a team of around 700 people, a senior official of the company said on Wednesday.

Verint Vice President for Service Delivery at Bangalore, Ajay Dawar said the company plans to scale up the workforce to 1,000 by the end of 2026.

"This is our first Global Innovation Centre (GIC) that we are setting up only in India. We have innovation centres spread across the globe but it is our first GIC that will have teams for both customer experience automation and AI Business Outcomes," Dawar said.

Verint's chief technology officer, Rob Scudiere said that the company provides industry agnostic solutions and serves some of the world's most iconic brands, including approximately more than 80 of the Fortune 100.

The new GIC model will further equip Verint to meet the evolving needs of customers with the most current AI-powered solutions, he said.

"As the CX Automation space continues to evolve, Verint is well positioned to accelerate development of best-in-class solutions that deliver stronger, faster AI business outcomes at scale. Our goal with Verint's Bangalore GIC is to attract top-tier talent, fostering a diverse team of innovators who will continue to shape the future of customer engagement," Scudiere said. PTI PRS MR