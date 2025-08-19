Vertex Digital Academy rebrands as Vertex Learning

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Enterprise solutions provider Vertex Group on Tuesday said that its arm Vertex Digital Academy has been rebranded as Vertex Learning.

The change reflects Vertex Group's broader vision of equipping people with significant skills that go beyond just digital training, according to a statement.

"This initiative is part of our comprehensive approach to support individual career growth and develop a future-ready workforce that meets the evolving demands of the market. We leverage superior mixed learning and training concepts with arrangements including intuitive e-learning, coaching, and mixed evaluations, progressive person commitment, and collective business performance," Gagan Arora, Founder and President, Vertex Group, said.

Vertex Learning provides customised solutions and programmes tailored to meet the specific business needs, operational requirements, and training timelines through online platforms, in-person engagements, or through a hybrid approach.

The company offers a portfolio of professional courses across key business disciplines, including strategy management, human resource management, finance, project management, information technology, business operations, marketing, and sales communication.

Andrew Watts, Chief Growth Officer, Vertex Learning, said, "Our curated team boasts a wealth of professional expertise from diverse backgrounds across multiple continents, enabling us to deliver not only incremental improvements but also transformational results." Vertex Learning has strategic partnerships with leading global organizations, including the American Academy of Financial Management, the American Academy of Project Management, The KPI Institute, and Grant Thornton. PTI KKS HVA