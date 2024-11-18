Vertex Global Services partners with MSME Business Forum India

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) New York-headquartered business process management firm Vertex Global Services on Monday announced its partnership with industry body MSME Business Forum India.

Vertex Global Services is currently operating in seven countries -- the US, UK, India, Philippines, Nepal, UAE and Nigeria, a statement said.

In its endeavour to further strengthen the transformation and the mission of LocalToGlobal, Vertex Global Services has partnered with the MSME Business Forum, a statement said.

The company is also going to offer its BPO solutions to over 10,000 MSMEs in the next 3 years in India, it said.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's various initiatives and schemes for MSMEs and SMEs sector, including ASPIRE, PMS etc, have bolstered India's MSME landscape, it noted.

With over 6.30 crore Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) enterprises in India, the sector has emerged as a highly active and innovative sector of the Indian economy, the statement stated.

These initiatives are nurturing entrepreneurship and creating self-employment opportunities at lower capital costs, the firm said.

Vertex Global Services will be the SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) for the MSME Business Forum to provide an omnichannel customer experience.

This collaboration seeks to empower these businesses by providing them with enhanced tools and resources and industry-ready youth to serve their customers better, ultimately boosting growth and sustainability within the MSME sector, the statement said.

This initiative aims to tackle the growing demand for specialised expertise and deliver tailored BPO solutions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Key benefits include reallocating resources towards business development and innovative practices, all while reducing overhead costs.

By outsourcing non-core functions, these startups enable companies to concentrate on their primary competencies, ultimately boosting overall efficiency and productivity, it pointed out.

As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of the global market, this strategic approach signifies a promising trend in the evolution of the BPO sector, positioning it as a vital player in driving growth and operational success for SMEs.

Vertex Group founder and CEO Gagan Arora said, "By leveraging Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services, MSMEs can achieve significant cost savings, scalability, and flexibility and further eliminate the CX bottlenecks. This partnership can provide extra mileage to the new age startups and businesses by adding value and ensuring affordability".

Founded in 2016 by Arora, Vertex Global Services stands out for its unique offering of language proficiency training in over 40 international and regional languages.

Director of Development at MSME Business Forum India Ravi Nandan Sinha said, "I believe that this partnership is set to make a meaningful difference in the lives of entrepreneurs and the overall economy".

MSME Business Forum India is the prominent network hub for erstwhile corporate executives, investors, and industry experts focused on driving business growth. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL