Vertex Global Services partners with UK-based Arish Global Services

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) US-based business process management firm Vertex Global Services on Monday announced its partnership with UK-based Arish Global Services to enhance employment opportunities and empower the youth in Delhi NCR.

Advertisment

This strategic alliance aims to create over 5,000 jobs in Gurugram alone over the next three years, strengthening Vertex’s standing in the outsourcing industry, a company statement said.

According to recent industry data, the IT-BPM (Information Technology Business Process Management) sector in India has employed more than 5.4 million people till March 2023.

The global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market size is anticipated to witness growth at a CAGR of 9.6 per cent from 2024 to 2030, it stated.

Advertisment

The company stated that this partnership will create enhanced opportunities for India’s outsourcing departments, encouraging them to expand their services and increase their workforce to meet the growing demand.

This will not only help in the growth of the outsourcing sector in India but also provide new career opportunities in emerging technologies, management, and strategic outsourcing roles, it stated.

Furthermore, this will significantly reduce employment costs for businesses in the UK by an impressive 40 per cent alleviating financial burdens and barriers, it stated.

Advertisment

Founder & CEO of Vertex Global Services, Gagan Arora said in the statement, "Together, we aim to create opportunities for skill development, enhance employability, and foster innovation that can drive growth and enhance customer experience." Sunny Kwatra, Global Director, Arish Global Services said, "We believe that this will not only boost the outsourcing sector in India but also pave the way for exciting career paths in emerging technologies, management, and strategic outsourcing." The core service offerings through this partnership include a comprehensive suite of outsourced business process solutions designed to transform operational efficiency and drive growth in the sector.

These offerings include dedicated customer support and call centre services aimed at delivering state-of-the-art customer experiences, lead generation services that focus on identifying and enhancing potential business opportunities, and human resource outsourcing that streamlines workforce management and employee relations.

Arish Global Services excels in helping UK businesses reduce their employee costs by strategically outsourcing business processes.

Advertisment

This includes both inbound and outbound contact centre operations, expertly managed from India. By harnessing cost-effective solutions and skilled personnel overseas, the company enables businesses to boost efficiency and focus on core business management while reducing overall operational costs.

Vertex Global Services is one of the leading and 19th most innovative companies worldwide. With the mission to transform the BPM industry, the company has recently partnered with the MSME Business Forum India as well.

It stands out as one of the few providers offering language proficiency in over 40 languages, ensuring seamless customer experiences on a global scale. They are bolstering the sector by supporting new-age startups and collaborations. PTI KKS DR