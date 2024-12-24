Vertex Global Services to hire 4,000 language experts from India's Tier II and Tier III cities

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) New York-headquartered Vertex Global Services on Tuesday announced its plan to hire 4,000 language experts from India's Tier II and Tier III cities in next 3 to 5 years to enhance customer experience.

Currently, around 60 per cent of graduates in India are seeking better job opportunities by moving from tier-II and tier-III cities to tier-I cities, Vertex Global Services said in a statement.

To tackle the employment challenges faced by the youth belonging to these cities, Vertex Global Services said it will expand in these regions through focused recruitment initiatives of language experts.

The global Business Process Management (BPM) player plans to recruit 4,000 language experts from India's Tier II and Tier III cities over the next three to five years, it staid, adding that the company provides language proficiency in over 40 languages to its clients.

Apart from providing proficiency in international languages like English, French, Japanese, Korean, Russian, etc, it also provides services in Hindi and several other Indian regional languages like Assamese, Bengali, Dogri, Gujarati, Kannada, and Malayalam among others.

Gagan Arora, Founder & CEO of Vertex Global Services, said, "Companies are increasingly recognising the advantages of establishing a presence in these cities, where they can tap into fresh talent, the breeding grounds for innovation, and benefit from cost-effective operations, and robust infrastructure. By investing in these hubs, we can not only create a wealth of job opportunities for local youth but also contribute to the overall economic growth and development of these cities, fostering a cycle of progress and prosperity." Apart from India, Vertex Global Services has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Nepal, the Philippines, and the UAE.

The business verticals include Vertex Global Services, Vertex Next, ILC Solutions, Vertex Learning, and Vertex Technologies. PTI KKS HVA