Vertex Group aims Rs 1,000 cr revenue by 2028 backed by acquisitions, market expansion

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) New York-headquartered Vertex Group on Monday said it aims to achieve Rs 1,000 crore in revenue over the next three years, up from its current revenue of Rs 250 crore, backed by AI, acquisitions and market expansion.

The company's revenue target will be powered by a dynamic combination of organic and inorganic growth, international market forays, vertical expansion, and technology-driven disruption within the outsourcing industry, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Vertex Group has established a well-defined strategic roadmap that converges multiple growth drivers to achieve its target.

It is expanding in strategic regions such as Canada, Australia/New Zealand, and Saudi Arabia aggressively to gain new client bases and enhance its global footprint.

It is also going in for inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions, finding synergies that supplement its current capabilities.

Meanwhile, Vertex is introducing two new business verticals that will meet changing market needs, further diversifying its service portfolio.

The company is gearing up to launch a suite of in-house developed AI products, which are expected to revolutionize outsourcing effectiveness by streamlining repetitive tasks, improving precision, and enabling wiser decision-making.

Furthermore, the introduction of industry-specific events like the Global Data Centre & Cloud Expo and Global Health Connect will unlock new revenue streams and foster greater connection with business ecosystems globally.

"This is not only a revenue target; it is a transformation roadmap for strategy," said Gagan Arora, President and Founder, Vertex Group in the statement.

The company's current verticals Vertex Global Services, Vertex Next, ILC Solutions, Vertex Tech, and Vertex Learning are making significant impact across industry.

Vertex is also working towards inclusive employment by targeting to employ 4,000 language specialists from India's Tier II & III cities and 2,500+ professionals of whom 250+ are differently-abled employees in the next four years.

Compliant with India's "Make in India" and "Invest India" efforts, Vertex has recently introduced an end-to-end factory shop solution for global companies aimed at churning USD 40 million FDI in the next three years. It has offices in New York, USA, UK, Philippines, UAE, Nepal, India, and Africa. PTI KKS DRR