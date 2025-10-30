Vertex Group appoints Krishna Gautam as Associate Managing Director

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) New York headquartered business process management firm Vertex Group on Thursday announced the strategic appointment of industry veteran Krishna Gautam as Associate Managing Director.

He will look after the India operations of Vertex Global Services, the BPM wing of Vertex Group, a company statement said.

Gautam brings with him over 18 years of distinguished experience in customer support, operational leadership, and digital transformation, the statement said.

Under Gautam’s leadership, Vertex Group aims to set new benchmarks in digital innovation and operational excellence, strengthening its roadmap for becoming a Rs 1,000-crore global powerhouse that remains firmly rooted in a human-centric ethos, it added.

Vertex 2.0 is a transformative reinvention which intends to bring together advanced digital technologies and unmatched human expertise to redefine how businesses operate, innovate, and interact in the digital and AI driven era.

Gagan Arora, Founder and President of Vertex Group said," Krishna Gautam brings an exceptional track record in operational excellence, cutting-edge technology, and elevating customer experience qualities that perfectly align with our mission for Vertex 2.0." Prior to this appointment, Gautam served as Vice President of Customer Experience at Urbanic, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s technology-enabled customer experience strategy and elevating customer satisfaction across all channels.

Gautam said, "I look forward to collaborating with the talented teams at Vertex to drive the Vertex 2.0 transformation and deliver exceptional value for our clients worldwide." Vertex Group, one of the global leaders in providing intelligent enterprise solutions, is accelerating its tech-driven expansion across key markets, including the USA, UK, Philippines, UAE, Nepal, India, and Africa. PTI KKS KKS DR DR