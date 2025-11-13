Vertiv launches Training Academy and Technology Excellence Centre in Pune

Pune, Nov 13 (PTI) US-based digital infrastructure provider Vertiv on Thursday inaugurated its Training Academy and Technology Excellence Centre at its Integrated Business Services (IBS) centre in Pune.

The academy will provide immersive, hands-on training for diverse segments, including colocation cloud, enterprise, communication networks, and commercial and industrial data centres.

The academy’s programmes will cater to Vertiv’s service engineers, technical sales specialists, business partners, and practitioners, according to a company statement.

The academy’s open-format environment integrates live demonstrations of critical equipment such as advanced cooling distribution units (CDUs), power switchgear systems, three-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS) modules, and thermal management solutions.

These live setups replicate real-world operating conditions found in modern data centres to foster a realistic and practical learning experience. Beyond training, the facility houses advanced engineering and research and development (R&D) laboratories.

These labs will support end-to-end testing, validation, and optimisation of Vertiv’s critical infrastructure offerings, aimed at enhancing energy efficiency, reliability, and environmental responsibility across global data centres and telecommunications applications.

"The launch strengthens our ability to scale capabilities and embed best practices across regions. It reflects how our teams in India actively contribute to the company’s mission of enabling the continuity, efficiency, and future readiness of critical digital infrastructure in advanced power and cooling solutions,” said Ryan Jarvis, Vice President, Global Services Business Unit, Vertiv.

The facility features five dedicated training bays covering Vertiv’s core product pillars, allowing participants to gain applied skills and experience in power systems, cooling architectures, and monitoring technologies.

Vertiv is headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, and serves customers in over 130 countries.