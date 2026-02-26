Vertiv, Netweb Tech to deliver advanced Liquid-Cooled Rack Solutions for AI data centres in India

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) NYSE-listed Vertiv, a provider of critical digital infrastructure, on Thursday announced a collaboration with Netweb Technologies India, a high-end computing solutions provider, to jointly engineer and validate Netweb's in-house designed GPU compute platforms with Vertiv's integrated AI data center solutions.

The collaboration will enable customers to address the rapidly-rising power demands of AI workloads and the extreme thermal densities driven by high-performance accelerators. The validated rack-scale solutions will enable higher rack densities, faster deployment, and reliable performance for the most demanding AI training and inference environments, according to a release.

"Netweb's rack-scale solutions will leverage Vertiv's, liquid cooling infrastructure, including coolant distribution units and free cooling chillers; and advanced power infrastructure that includes busways, and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems with power conversion and dynamic load management," the release added.

As per the release, Vertiv's liquid cooling solutions aim to significantly improve energy efficiency compared to conventional air-cooled architectures and to reduce water usage compared to traditional water-cooled technologies, helping lower the environmental impact of power-intensive AI workloads while supporting energy efficiency and environmental responsibility goals. PTI MBI MR