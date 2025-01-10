Vertiv ramps up India presence with facility expansion in Pune; to create 1K jobs

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Ohio-based digital infrastructure solutions provider firm Vertiv on Friday announced the expansion of its integrated business services centre in Pune to support global data centre demands and said it will create 1,000 new engineering roles.

The centre will drive key innovation in power, thermal, IT systems, infrastructure solutions and software from India to regions across the globe.

"The new Pune centre strengthens the company's global presence, creating over 1,000 engineering roles and offering opportunities for India's skilled professionals. Beyond direct employment, the centre is expected to stimulate indirect job opportunities through collaborations with local suppliers, vendors, and service providers, underscoring the brand's commitment to driving economic growth and innovation," a company statement said.

With over 2,000 employees in the country at present, Vertiv has more than 40 offices nationwide and three manufacturing plants in Ambernath, Chakan and Pune.

India is an important player in the rapidly expanding data centre industry, and this new centre will help to generate employment opportunities for the talented local market by hiring engineers and support staff and will help to empower the next generation to contribute to the growth of this industry, Vertiv India Managing Director Subhasis Majumdar said. PTI ANK ANK SHW