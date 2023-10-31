Vertoz and JioCoupons Team Up to Transform Coupon Monetization Landscape

Mumbai, 31st October 2023 – Vertoz (NSEI: VERTOZ), a leading Technology Platform Enterprise, is delighted to announce an exciting collaboration with JioCoupons, a leading online coupon network in India, a product of Jio Platforms Limited. Vertoz will serve as its sales representation partner, utilizing its local ad sales team to bring advertisers on board and revolutionize the world of coupon monetization.

Vertoz’s extensive experience and expertise in digital advertising, data-driven solutions, and technology platforms & JioCoupons’ wider reach along with the digital-first approach, they plan to elevate the coupon monetization strategies and technologies, thus enhancing the value proposition for brands, advertisers, & consumers.

Vijay Tiwari, Business Head, JioCoupons expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration, "We are delighted to partner with Vertoz, a distinguished player in the digital advertising and technology landscape. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to offer consumers unbeatable savings through our coupons while enabling brands to achieve greater visibility and success. With Vertoz's, we are poised to make significant strides in the coupon monetization space." JioCoupons, a product of Jio Platforms Limited, is a growing force in the digital coupon industry, offering millions of consumers a wide range of discounts, deals, and promotions. This partnership Partnering will empower brands & advertisers to utilize cutting-edge tools and strategies, enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of coupon monetization. This collaboration promises to enhance the gratification experience for both consumers and businesses.

Key benefits of this partnership include: • Increase in ROI – An average conversion rate of 5%, makes JioCoupons a preferred choice for brands & businesses.

• Advanced Monetization: Increased ROI and consumer engagement • Data-Driven Optimization: Leveraging data analytics and consumer insights, Vertoz will assist JioCoupons to optimize coupon campaigns for greater success and relevance.

• Enhanced User Engagement: Tailored coupons for higher consumer satisfaction and engagement.

• Improved Brand Visibility: With over 450 million Jio userbase, JioCoupons' partnership elevates brand visibility and awareness through effective campaigns.

• Innovation in Digital Advertising: Joint commitment to push innovation in digital advertising and coupon monetization.

Commenting on this partnership, Hirenkumar Shah, Whole-time Director of Vertoz said, "We are excited to collaborate with JioCoupons, a prominent player in the digital coupon industry. This partnership will enable us to combine our technological expertise with JioCoupons' reach to create a formidable force in the coupon monetization landscape. We look forward to driving innovation and delivering superior value to brands and consumers." As a result of this collaboration, both Vertoz and JioCoupons anticipate strengthening their positions in the digital advertising and coupon monetization sectors, propelling them to new heights of success.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact: Vertoz POC: Richa Chikara Lead Corporate Communication Email: richa.chikara@vertoz.com Phone: +91 22 6142 6067 / +1 (646) 895 6969 JioCoupons POC: Ajay Yadav Head Growth and partnerships Email: ajay59.yadav@ril.com Phone: +917303323332 About Vertoz: Vertoz (NSEI: VERTOZ) empowers organizations to thrive in today's digital landscape with proprietary new-age technology platforms for Digital Marketing, Advertising, and Monetization. Vertoz platforms cater to businesses, digital marketers, advertising agencies, digital publishers, and other technology companies. Our Key Platforms include IngeniousPlex, IncrementX, Adzurite & AdMozart.

About JioCoupons: JioCoupons, a product of Jio Platforms Limited, is a prominent player in the digital coupon industry. With a vast array of discounts, deals, and promotions, JioCoupons aims to provide consumers with cost-effective and rewarding shopping experiences while offering brands effective coupon monetization opportunities.

