Vertoz enters education vertical, revenue rises 17 pc in June quarter

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Global MadTech and CloudTech technology company Vertoz Ltd on Friday announced it has entered into new verticals like educational institutions and expanded into new cities to drive revenue growth..

The AI-driven solutions provider across advertising, marketing, media and cloud technology segments has reported a 17 per cent growth in consolidated revenue to Rs 70.49 crore in the first quarter of 2025-26 compared to the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing.

Its profit rose by 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6.47 crore in the June quarter while operating profit or EBITDA rose by 12 per cent to Rs 9.99 crore.

"We have taken bold steps ... entering new verticals like education by partnering with institutions such as XLRI, expanding into new markets, and bringing in new leadership," Vertoz Ltd Director Ashish Shah said on the company's plans for this year.

The company expanded delivery presence in two new cities in the June quarter.