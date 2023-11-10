Vertoz Reports Exceptional Q2 & HY FY2024 Financial Results

Q2 FY2024: Revenue growth of 130% Y-o-Y HY FY2024: Revenue Growth of 165% Y-o-Y November 9th, 2023 – Vertoz Advertising Limited (NSE: VERTOZ), a leading Technology Platform Enterprise, is pleased to announce its outstanding financial performance for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2023.

In a recently concluded Board Meeting on November 9, 2023, Vertoz unveiled remarkable results for Q2 & HY FY2024. The performance demonstrates the company's relentless commitment to delivering value to stakeholders and solidifying its position in the digital advertising industry.

Key Financial Highlights: (INR in Lakhs) Particulars Q2 FY2024 Q2 FY2023 Y-o-Y% Consolidated Revenue 3,789 1,646 130% EBITDA 684 414 65% PAT 513 233 121% Particulars HY FY2024 HY FY2023 Y-o-Y% Consolidated Revenue 7,289 2,752 165% EBITDA 1,184 687 72% PAT 867 373 132% Commenting on the results, Hirenkumar Shah, Whole-time Director of Vertoz, stated, " Vertoz celebrates a robust Q2 65% and HY 72% EBITDA growth, a testament to our unwavering commitment to operational excellence. Fuelled by efficient processes and cost management, we're poised for growth while maintaining discipline. Through technology and talent, we aim to ensure sustained EBITDA growth and shareholder value, prioritizing innovation, and customer satisfaction." Ashish Shah, Non-Executive Director of Vertoz, added, " Vertoz shines with an outstanding Q2 130% and HY 165% revenue surge from the previous year, demonstrating the strength of our core operations and agile market strategy. Our profitability, marked by a Q2 121% and HY 132% net profit increase, is bolstered by strategic market expansions that harness our core competencies, establishing a well-diversified revenue structure, and fortifying us against market dynamics." About Vertoz: Vertoz (NSEI: VERTOZ) empowers organizations to thrive in today's digital landscape with proprietary new-age technology platforms for Digital Marketing, Advertising, and Monetization. Vertoz platforms cater to businesses, digital marketers, advertising agencies, digital publishers, and other technology companies. Key Platforms include IngeniousPlex, IncrementX, Adzurite, and AdMozart.

For more information about Vertoz, please visit https://www.vertoz.com/.

