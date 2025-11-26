Vertoz to acquire marketing automation firm Webimax

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) MadTech and cloudtech company Vertoz Ltd on Wednesday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake of marketing automation company Webimax Llc at an enterprise value of USD 6.6 million (around Rs 59 crore).

Under the terms of the agreement, Vertoz Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary, will acquire the business of New Jersey-based Webimax in two tranches - around 80 per cent stake for Rs 46.8 crore in the first phase and the remaining 20 per cent over the next three years, linked to clearly defined performance milestones, a company statement said.

The incumbent Management of Webimax shall continue with Vertoz, it added.

The acquisition is being funded to the extent of 75 per cent of the purchase consideration through debt provided by India’s premier government financial institution and 25 per cent of the acquisition shall be funded by Vertoz's own internal cash flow.

The acquisition may add approximately USD 9.5 million (Rs 87 crore) revenues to Vertoz's existing approximately Rs 300 crore of annualised revenues and Rs 17 cr of annualised PAT to profits, Vertoz said.

“This acquisition not only strengthens our position in the competitive digital marketing landscape globally and significantly amplifies our capabilities in the US market. Webimax’s expertise and values align perfectly with ours, enabling us to deliver broader, connected, and more relevant digital solutions to our clients,” Ashish Shah, Director, Vertoz Limited said.

Vertoz is a global MadTech and CloudTech powerhouse, delivering AI-driven solutions across advertising, marketing, media monetization, digital identity, and cloud infrastructure. PTI IAS MR