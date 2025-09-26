Veterinary vaccine firms form association for collaboration with policymakers

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Veterinary vaccine companies, such as Hester Biosciences, Indian Immunologicals and Biovet, have come together to form the Veterinary Vaccine India Manufacturers Association (VVIMA) to serve as the collective voice of the country's animal vaccine manufacturers, according to a statement.

The association will actively collaborate with policymakers, regulators, and stakeholders to shape an enabling ecosystem for innovation, quality manufacturing, and global competitiveness in veterinary vaccines, the statement said on Friday.

"The VVIMA envisions positioning India as a global hub for the research, development, and production of animal vaccines," the association said.

Leading animal vaccine manufacturers, such as Hester Biosciences, Biovet Pvt Ltd, Brilliant Bio Pharma, Globion India, Indian Immunologicals, Indovax and Venkateshwara Hatcheries, are members of the newly formed association.

Rajiv Gandhi, CEO & Managing Director of Hester Biosciences, has been named as the President, and K Anand Kumar, Managing Director of Indian Immunologicals, has been appointed as Vice President of the body.

The veterinary vaccine market in India is estimated at Rs 2,000 crore, and globally, the veterinary vaccine market is estimated to be over Rs 1 lakh crore. India has eight private sector veterinary vaccine manufacturers and several manufacturing units.