VFlowTech raises USD 20.5 million

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Energy storage solutions provider VFlowTech on Wednesday said it has raised USD 20.5 million (about Rs 175 crore ) to expand its operations in India.

The funding will enable VFlowTech to scale its existing 100 MWh manufacturing plant in India to a Gigafactory and supercharge the rollout of its unique Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFB) in India's renewable energy market, a company statement said.

The funding round was led by Granite Asia, with strong backing from Antares Ventures, EDBI, MOL PLUS, PSA Ventures, and returning investors including İnci Holding, UntroD Capital, Pappas Capital, Wavemaker Partners, SEEDS Capital, and Entrepreneurs First.

The investment round reflects increasing investor confidence in the VRFB technology as the key to stabilising renewable-heavy grids and its potential to accelerate decarbonisation in India.

"India is at a tipping point in its clean energy journey. With this funding, we are not just bringing advanced energy storage technologies to market — we are shaping the future of sustainable energy infrastructure in the region," said Avishek Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of VFlowTech.

Anand Anupam, Chief Commercial Officer of VFlowTech said:"India represents one of the most exciting opportunities for energy transition. With its ambitious renewable energy targets and increasing need for grid stability, coupled with the policy momentum, our long-duration storage and AI-integrated systems are a perfect fit for enabling a reliable, 24/7 clean power future," Established in 2018, VFlowTech's unique IP and innovative approach emphasizes safe, scalable and sustainable energy storage technology with long operational lifespan of more than 25 years.