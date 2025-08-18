VFS Global Academy partners with BorderPlus to train Indian workforce for global careers

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) VFS Global Academy on Monday announced a strategic partnership with workforce mobility platform BorderPlus to enable Indian talent to access global opportunities.

As part of this partnership, VFS Global Academy will deliver a tailored programme for candidates who have already been selected and have their documentation in place and equipping them with the skills needed for their professional journey, VFS Global Academy said in a statement.

"We are proud to support BorderPlus by delivering Pre-Departure Orientation (PDOT) and soft-skills training at our six VFS Global Academy centres across India. These programmes help the mobile workforce gain a broader understanding of cultural norms and workplace expectations, enabling easier integration and success," VFS Global CHRO Nirbhik Goel said.

BorderPlus aims to train and place over 15,000 nurses overseas in the next five years. As BorderPlus expands into more cities, it will operate from dedicated VFS Global Academy centres that will serve as key hubs where students receive seamless support and hands-on training under one roof.

"At BorderPlus, we're building a seamless global journey for students, from intent to integration. This partnership with VFS Global Academy is a meaningful step in that direction, bringing trusted expertise into our ecosystem.

"As part of the process, we will conduct the necessary checks, from documentation verification to authenticating educational qualifications, employment history, and proof of address, ensuring that applicants' records are reviewed to professional standards," BorderPlus CEO and Co-Founder Mayank Kumar said. PTI SM SHW