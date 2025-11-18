VFS Global awarded contract to process visas to Slovakia from India, 82 countries

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) VFS Global on Tuesday said it has been awarded a five-year global contract to process visa applications to Slovakia from 83 countries, including India.

This includes opening 87 new visa application centres in 41 countries in January 2026, with additional 72 centres in 42 countries expected to open over the course of the contract, VFS Global said in a statement.

The opening of the centres will help meet the increasing traveller demand as Slovakia is experiencing a steady rise in international visitors.

Slovakia recorded more than 2.16 million visitors in 2024, a 3.9 per cent increase in the previous year.

The highest demand for visa applications over the contract term is expected from India, Turkey, Uzbekistan, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, and the UAE together accounting for approximately 70 per cent of the total projected volume.

"We are delighted to resume our partnership with the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic. With growing international travel to Slovakia, our expanded network of centres will make the application process more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly," VFS Global Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Business Development Jiten Vyas said. PTI SM TRB