VFS Global, KATA collaborate to promote inbound tourism to S Korea

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) VFS Global on Friday said it has collaborated with the Korea Association of Travel Agents (KATA) to support inbound tourism to the Republic of Korea and facilitate seamless international travel to the country.

"This collaboration with KATA reflects our shared commitment to strengthening inbound tourism to the Republic of Korea, an attractive destination for travellers worldwide. Through closer cooperation, we aim to leverage our extensive global network of Visa Application Centres to support and promote inbound tourism to South Korea -- VFS Global Group Founder and Chief Executive Officer Zubin Karkaria said in a statement.

VFS Global has been a partner for South Korea for visa processing services since 2007.

"We welcome this collaboration with VFS Global as an important step towards strengthening inbound tourism to the Republic of Korea," Lee Jin-seok, Chairman, KATA, added.