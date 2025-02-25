VFS Global launches AI-powered chatbot to enhance customer support

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Visa, passport and consular services provider VFS Global on Tuesday said it has rolled out a new generative AI-powered chatbot to enhance customer support for travellers to the UK.

The AI-powered chatbot not only utilises advanced generative AI technology to offer human-like conversational support, but does so through both voice and text commands, providing instant, accurate, and accessible information for customers travelling to the UK, the company said.

Developed at the company's AI centres in India, UAE and Germany, and available to UK visa customers in 141 countries globally, the latest tool addresses the increasing demand for efficient customer support, allowing users to easily access the information needed to navigate the application process, it added.

"This AI-powered information solution will significantly enhance the visa application experience for our customers travelling to the UK from across the globe. We are developing a range of AI and digital technology-driven products to drive the next transformation in visa and consular services for our client governments and customers.

"We remain deeply committed to the responsible development of AI in accordance with the policies and requirements of our client governments," VFS Global founder and Chief Executive Officer Zubin Karkaria said.