Vi launches 5G in Kolkata, limited to Eden Gardens cricket ground for now

Kolkata, Apr 7 (PTI) Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Monday announced the launch of its 5G services in Kolkata, limited only to Eden Gardens cricket stadium during the ongoing IPL matches, a move analysts view as a promotional exercise rather than a full-fledged rollout.

Spectators at the Eden Gardens can now enjoy free access to high-speed Vi 5G connectivity during match days.

The company has deployed additional 5G sites and upgraded its network infrastructure using technologies like base transceiver station (BTS) and Massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) to ensure seamless coverage for thousands of cricket fans.

"With the T20 cricket fever gripping the nation, we are bringing ultra-fast 5G speeds to Eden Gardens, allowing fans to live-stream, upload reels, and stay connected amid live action," the company said in a statement.

Vi said its 5G is available in all 11 major stadiums in the country.

While the initiative is expected to enhance the digital experience at the venue, analysts said the limited deployment indicates a marketing push rather than a commercial rollout in the city.

Vi, which lags behind rivals in its 5G expansion, has yet to announce a timeline for broader availability of its next-generation network in Kolkata. PTI BSM SBN SBN