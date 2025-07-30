Vi launches 5G services in four cities of Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Jul 30 (PTI) Telecom operator Vi on Wednesday announced the launch of its 5G services in four major cities of Gujarat -- Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara.

This rollout is part of Vi's ongoing 5G rollout across 23 cities, in its 17 priority circles where it has acquired 5G spectrum, Gujarat Vodafone Idea Business Head Naveen Singhvi said.

"Vi users in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara with 5G-enabled devices can access our 5G services starting August 31. As an introductory offer, Vi is providing unlimited 5G data to users on plans starting from Rs 299," said Singhvi.

As against a typical download speed of nearly 10-15 Mbps in 4G, the 5G network will offer nearly 25 Mbps of speed, said Singhvi.

He added that the faster 5G services will help customers in enjoying high-definition streaming, gaming, video conferencing and faster downloads.

To ensure superior 5G experience in Gujarat, Vi has partnered with Nokia and Ericsson to deploy advanced, energy-efficient infrastructure and implement AI-powered self-organising networks, Singhvi told reporters here.

Vi 5G is also going live in four other cities on July 31 -- Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Kozhikode, and Malappuram. Vi has already launched 5G services in nine cities, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru, Singhvi said. PTI PJT TRB