New Delhi: Beleaguered telecom operator Vodafone Idea has to start clearing past government dues from telecom service revenue after its reassessment from March 2036 onwards, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The government has frozen AGR dues of Vodafone-Idea (VIL) at Rs 87,695 crore, which the struggling company has to start paying from the 2031-32 fiscal year and clear by 2040-41.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) said it has received a communication from the Department of Telecommunications detailing relief to debt-ridden firms in the matter of adjusted gross revenue -- the revenue earned from the sale of telecom services.

"A committee is to be constituted by DoT to reassess the AGR dues, whose decision shall be final. Thereafter, the reassessed amount is to be repaid between March 2036 and March 2041 in equal annual installments," the filing said.

Vi said the AGR dues comprising principal, interest, and penalty as well as interest on penalty of the company for the period from 2006-07 to 2018-19 as of December 31, 2025 shall be frozen.

As per the relief to the company, it will need to pay a maximum of Rs 124 crore annually over next six years starting from March 2026 to March 2031, Rs 100 crore to be paid annually over 4 years starting from March 2032 to March 2035.

"The remaining AGR dues, have to be paid in equal installments annually over 6 years, i.e. March 2036 to March 2041," the filing said.