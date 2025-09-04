Vi to roll out 5G services in Kolkata on Friday

Kolkata, Sept 4 (PTI) Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced that its 5G services will be available in Kolkata from Friday.

Kolkata will be the second city in West Bengal, after Siliguri, to get next-generation high-speed connectivity from Vi, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The rollout is part of Vi's phased 5G expansion across multiple cities in its 17 priority circles, where it has acquired spectrum, it said.

Vi has already introduced 5G services in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Siliguri.

As an introductory offer, the company is providing unlimited 5G data on plans starting from Rs 299, the statement said.

"With our next-gen 5G alongside our robust 4G services, we aim to provide more options and an enhanced experience to our users," said Sovan Mukherjee, Vi's business head for Kolkata and Rest of Bengal.

To strengthen its network in the region, Vi has partnered with Nokia, the statement said.

The operator has also upgraded its 4G network across Kolkata and the Rest of Bengal circles, resulting in a capacity increase. PTI BSM SOM