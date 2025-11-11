Vi wants best, long-term solution on its Rs 78,500-cr AGR dues from govt: CEO

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea is working very closely with the government and expects to come up with best and long-term solution in the matter of its Rs 78,500 crore adjusted gross revenue dues, a top official of the company said on Tuesday.

During the company's earnings call, Vodafone Idea CEO Abhijit Kishore said that the company is engaged with multiple sources including banks and non-banking finance companies for fundraise, which also depends on resolution of the AGR matter for any long-term funding.

"We are looking at the solution which we believe will be best and with a long-term view from the government. Our sense is that since the Supreme Court order has come recently, there would be a little bit of a dependency of that with the banks when they are looking at a long-term funding," Kishore said.

The company during the quarter received a favourable order from the Supreme Court that has allowed government to reconsider and take an appropriate decision with reference to the additional AGR demand raised for the period up to the financial year 2016-2017 and comprehensively reassessing and reconciling all AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues, including interest and penalty.

Kishore said that the AGR liability on the company stood at around Rs 78,500 crore at the end of September 2025.

"As on September30, 2025, Vi's outstanding debt from banks (including interest accrued but not due) is Rs 15,421 million and deferred payment obligation (including interest accrued but not due) towards spectrum, which is payable over the years till FY2044 and AGR which is payable over the years till FY 2031 aggregates to Rs 2,014,090 million," the company filing said.

VIL (Vodafone Idea Ltd) has incurred a loss of Rs 12,132 crore in the first half of the current fiscal and its net worth stood at negative Rs 82,460 crore as on September 30.

The total debt of the company stood at Rs 2.02 lakh crore at the end of the reported quarter.

The company, however, has shown improvement in the financial performance by narrowing loss during the reported quarter on YoY basis.

Vi's consolidated net loss year-on-year narrowed to Rs 5,524 crore in the second quarter ended September 2025 mainly on account of savings in finance cost on debt from banks and increase in average revenue per user supported by tariff hike.

The finance cost of the Vodafone Idea reduced by about 27 per cent on a year-over-year (YoY) basis to Rs 4,784.4 crore in September 2025 quarter from Rs 6,613.6 crore a year ago mainly on account of reduction in debt from banks.

VIL debt from banks reduced to Rs 1,542 crore in September quarter from Rs 3,250 crore.

Kishore said that the company is majorly focussing to invest in expansion of network coverage to improve customers' experience and some investment will also be made in enhancing network capacity.