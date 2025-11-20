Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in January to promote investment in Kutch, Saurashtra

Ahmedabad, Nov 20 (PTI) The Gujarat government will host the second edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for Kutch and Saurashtra on January 8-9, 2026, to highlight the emerging economic, industrial and cultural opportunities in the two regions, an official said on Thursday.

The two-day conference in Rajkot will focus on key sectors, including ceramics, engineering, ports and logistics, fisheries, petrochemicals, agriculture and food processing, minerals, green energy, skill development, start-ups, MSMEs, tourism and culture, a release stated.

It also aims to boost industrial growth through policy support and strategic partnerships, ensuring maximum benefits reach local communities.

Kutch will be showcased as a major industrial and trade hub driven by strong port connectivity through Kandla and Mundra — two of the country's largest ports. The district has emerged as a preferred destination for investments in petrochemicals, renewable energy (32 GW), logistics and agro-processing, the release said.

Morbi, known as the ceramic capital of India, houses more than 900 ceramic manufacturing units that produce tiles, sanitary ware, and vitrified products for both domestic and international markets, it stated.

Jamnagar, identified as India's Brass City, is home to 15,000 brass-related units and Asia's largest petroleum refinery operated by Reliance Industries. The region also supports agro-based industries through the large-scale production of mangoes, guavas, and pomegranates.

Rajkot is Gujarat's third-largest district, which will showcase its leadership in machine tools manufacturing. The district's strong MSME ecosystem, coupled with its traditional crafts such as Bandhani and Ajrakh, contributes significantly to both industry and tourism, the release added.

According to the release, the conference will also highlight Porbandar's fisheries and mineral-processing sectors, India's largest caustic soda plant, and Devbhumi Dwarka's Tata Chemicals facility, one of India's top soda ash producers. The Okha port further supports fisheries, minerals and salt-based industries, it added.

Bhavnagar's ship-breaking yard at Alang — the largest in the world — along with its position as a leading onion producer, will be featured, and Botad's emergence as an industrial centre and Surendranagar's prominence in cotton, fennel and salt production will also be presented.

Apart from this, Junagadh and Gir Somnath districts will be promoted for their eco-tourism and agro-processing potential, while Amreli's Pipavav Port will be highlighted as a key logistics asset. PTI KVM PD ARU