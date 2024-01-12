Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 ends, MoUs for Rs 26.33 lakh crore investments inked

Gandhinagar, Jan 12 (PTI) Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for 41,299 projects with investment proposals worth Rs 26.33 lakh crore were signed during the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, as the curtains came down on the three-day mega meet on Friday.

Patel made the announcement about MoUs in a post on social media site X at the conclusion of the biennial summit, which saw participation from more than 61,000 delegates from over 140 countries.

If the MoUs signed at the VGGS that was to be organised in 2022, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic were added up, a total of 98,540 agreements with investment proposals worth more than Rs 45 lakh crore were inked, he said.

As per details registered on the official investor facilitation portal (IFP), MoUs for a total of 98,540 projects with proposed investments of Rs 45.20 lakh crore were inked during the period between the conclusion of the 9th and 10th editions of the summit.

These included 21,536 large sector proposals making an investment intention of Rs 43.24 lakh crore, and 77,004 pacts envisaging capital infusion of Rs 19.58 lakh crore.

Among the sectors with the highest number of investment proposals are urban development, mineral, chemicals, petrochemicals, animal husbandry and fishing, power, oil & gas, agro and food processing, textile and apparels, as per details available on IFP.

Among the other sectors for which MoUs were signed between February 1, 2019, and January 12, 2024 (9th and 10th editions), were environment, forest and climate change, rural development and rurban housing, education, engineering and auto, health care, pharma and tourism.

The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 10, saw participation from more than 61,000 delegates from over 140 countries, said Additional Chief Secretary, Gujarat Industries and Mines department, SJ Haider while giving a presentation during the valedictory ceremony of the gathering.

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the chief guest at the inaugural event.

It also saw participation from Presidents of three countries -- Mozambique (Filipe Nyusi), Timore-Leste (Jose Ramos-Horta) and Czech Republic (Petr Pavel).

Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Tran Luu Quang and more than 40 minister-led delegations from different countries also participated with a total 35 countries partnering for the event, he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke at the concluding ceremony of the summit. PTI KA PD KRK RSY