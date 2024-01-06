Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Tight security at venues with 3-D mapping by drones, CCTV cameras placed

Gandhinagar, Jan 6 (PTI) Elaborate security arrangements are put in place in Gandhinagar for next week's Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit including 3-D mapping of venues with drones, forming decentralised command and control centres and installing CCTV cameras at key spots, a police officer said on Saturday.

Security arrangements have been made for various programs to be organised at Mahatma Mandir, Sector-17 Exhibition Center, and GIFT City, in the state capital as part of VGGS 2024 to be held between January 10-12, said Virendrasinh Yadav, Range DIG, Gandhinagar.

A smooth and comprehensive arrangement for security and safety has been made as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dignitaries from the country and abroad are scheduled to attend the summit, he said, adding that security rehearsal will commence from Sunday.

"3-D mapping of venues (where programmes are to be held) has been carried out using drones, and essential CCTV, PTZ cameras, and parking zone cameras have been strategically installed," Yadav told reporters.

He said a plan has been finalised to install an RFID-based system at the spots from which dignitaries will enter (the venues) and for parking of visitors' vehicles.

To ensure effective communication, a dedicated frequency channel has been created. Separate control rooms equipped with CCTV for security monitoring have been set up, with a centralised command and control room established at each location, the IG said.

He said control rooms have become operational and repeater channels have been established to facilitate coordination between the Ahmedabad city and Gandhinagar district police.

The area has been divided into six zones. One ADGP, six IGPs/DIGPs, 21 SPs, 69 DySPs, 233 police inspectors, 391 police sub-inspectors, 5,520 police personnel, 100 commandos, 21 Morcha Squad members, eight QRT (Quick Response Teams), and 15 BDDS personnel will be deployed across these zones, Yadav said.

Additionally, 34 traffic cranes will patrol the city roads to ensure there is no haphazard parking.

Police have also chalked out traffic regulation plans for the area, restricting the movement of heavy vehicles on certain roads and designating alternative routes. PTI KA NSK